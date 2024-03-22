Sacramento Solidarity Pilgrimage Walk for Gaza

Date:

Sunday, March 24, 2024

Time:

1:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

Angela

Location Details:

Starts at First United Methodist Church, 2100 J St, Sacramento

Ends with 3pm gathering at Capitol Rose Garden, 1317 15th Street

Join us in turning our grief and outrage into hope and action as we walk together in unity, calling for an immediate and sustained ceasefire in Gaza.



Organized by local Palestinian Christians and allies, our walk is open to people of all faith backgrounds, or none. The event embraces the tradition of sacred pilgrimages, inviting participation in prayer, liturgy, and ritual.



The walk will include stops at midtown churches for collective prayer and action. The walk will end at the Capitol Park Rose Garden where we will gather in support of our local Palestinian Community and those in Gaza.



Starts at 1pm at First United Methodist Church

Ends around 4pm at Capitol Rose Garden

Distance: 3.5 miles



This is a contemplative walk without chants or loudspeakers. Participants can join at any point. Check back on the day of for any minor changes in the route, or to catch up.

This walk is a local expression of a broader global movement of solidarity pilgrimages now happening in over 145 cities in 18 countries.



We are calling for:

- Enduring and Sustained Ceasefire.

- Immediate flow of life saving food, water, aid, fuel and humanitarian assistance.

- Release of all hostages – both the Israeli hostages held by Hamas and the Palestinian hostages held in the Israeli prison system.

- End of occupation so a just-peace can begin.

