From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Rep. Mark DeSaulnier's Town Hall on Safety at Local Refineries
Date:
Monday, March 25, 2024
Time:
6:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Join Muir Elementary School
Multipurpose Room
205 Vista Way
Martinez, CA
Multipurpose Room
205 Vista Way
Martinez, CA
Rep. Mark DeSaulnier is hosting a town hall on safety at local refineries on Monday, March 25th from 6:30 - 7:30 p.m. to discuss protecting the environment and quality of life of our community amid recent incidents at refineries. We will be joined by health and air quality experts, including representatives from Contra Costa Health, Bay Area Air Quality Management District, and the Chemical Safety Board as special guests for this important conversation and to help answer questions from community members.
RSVP at: https://desaulnier.house.gov/town-hall-rsvp
RSVP at: https://desaulnier.house.gov/town-hall-rsvp
Added to the calendar on Thu, Mar 21, 2024 6:17PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network