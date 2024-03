Rep. Mark DeSaulnier is hosting a town hall on safety at local refineries on Monday, March 25th from 6:30 - 7:30 p.m. to discuss protecting the environment and quality of life of our community amid recent incidents at refineries. We will be joined by health and air quality experts, including representatives from Contra Costa Health, Bay Area Air Quality Management District, and the Chemical Safety Board as special guests for this important conversation and to help answer questions from community members.RSVP at: https://desaulnier.house.gov/town-hall-rsvp