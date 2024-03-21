Pack The Court! - No Charges for the UC Regents 13!

Date:

Monday, March 25, 2024

Time:

8:00 AM - 8:00 AM

Event Type:

Court Date

Organizer/Author:

Angela

Location Details:

San Francisco Criminal Court

850 Bryant St, Room 475

San Francisco, CA

The arrest of the UC regents 13 is yet another instance of the University of California using police force to suppress free speech and activism around Palestine and is linked to the global crackdown on student activism around Palestine.



The UC system profits from its investments into war in genocide in Gaza and disregards and actively silences the endless calls from the students, workers, and faculty of UC for a ceasefire and for complete and total liberation for Palestine.



PACK THE COURTS AND SHOW UC THAT WE WILL NOT BE SILENCED! NO CHARGES FOR THE UC REGENTS 13!