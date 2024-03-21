Palo Alto Vigil for the Children of Gaza

Date:

Sunday, March 24, 2024

Time:

3:30 PM - 5:00 PM

Event Type:

Vigil/Ritual

Organizer/Author:

Angela

Location Details:

Corner of Town & Country Village

855 El Camino Real

Palo Alto, CA

Every Sunday, we stand together as a community in solidarity with the people of Gaza It’s time to get even louder in our demand for an end to this genocide in progress.