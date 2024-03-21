Let Gaza Eat - RACCOON action for Free-Free-Free Palestine

Date:

Thursday, April 04, 2024

Time:

4:30 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Hank Pellissier

Location Details:

Ferry Building Plaza - Embarcadero & Market

RACCOON (Radical Anti-Capitalist Collective of Outrageous Noise) is



Family-Friendly & Senior-Friendly



We share our 5 megaphones and 7 air horns and 6 soccer trumpets with you, plus chalk, blood-red paint, metal trashcan lids, whistles, and other noisemakers and art supplies.



We have a Giant Free Palestine Flag that we will fly, with letters to Gaza on its tail. Plus we have pre-stamped postcards that you can write on and send to the Israel Consulate.