Let Gaza Eat - RACCOON action for Free-Free-Free Palestine
Date:
Thursday, April 04, 2024
Time:
4:30 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Hank Pellissier
Location Details:
Ferry Building Plaza - Embarcadero & Market
RACCOON (Radical Anti-Capitalist Collective of Outrageous Noise) is
Family-Friendly & Senior-Friendly
We share our 5 megaphones and 7 air horns and 6 soccer trumpets with you, plus chalk, blood-red paint, metal trashcan lids, whistles, and other noisemakers and art supplies.
We have a Giant Free Palestine Flag that we will fly, with letters to Gaza on its tail. Plus we have pre-stamped postcards that you can write on and send to the Israel Consulate.
For more information: https://www.thehuman.team/raccoon-actions
Added to the calendar on Thu, Mar 21, 2024 12:30PM
