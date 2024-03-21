From the Open-Publishing Calendar
A fundraiser for the Jenin Freedom Theater of Occupied Palestine
Date:
Sunday, April 07, 2024
Time:
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Fundraiser
Organizer/Author:
UUs for Justice in the Middle East
Location Details:
Unitarian Universalist Society S.F. 1187 Franklin St.-- Starr King Room
The Jenin Freedom Theater of Occupied Palestine
has been nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize.
COME AND
• Enjoy a meal and an opportunity to support the Jenin theater.
• View a video performance by theater leader Alaa Shehada.
• View videos from the Freedom Theater.
• See a narrated photo display from S.F. Indybay photographer Leon Kunstenaar of the pro-Palestinian movement since October.
• Hear about the history of the theater
• And more.
