A fundraiser for the Jenin Freedom Theater of Occupied Palestine

Sunday, April 07, 2024

1:00 PM - 3:00 PM

Fundraiser

UUs for Justice in the Middle East

Unitarian Universalist Society S.F. 1187 Franklin St.-- Starr King Room

The Jenin Freedom Theater of Occupied Palestine

has been nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize.

COME AND



• Enjoy a meal and an opportunity to support the Jenin theater.

• View a video performance by theater leader Alaa Shehada.

• View videos from the Freedom Theater.

• See a narrated photo display from S.F. Indybay photographer Leon Kunstenaar of the pro-Palestinian movement since October.

• Hear about the history of the theater

• And more.



