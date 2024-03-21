top
Palestine East Bay

The Algebra of Genocide

The Algebra of Genocide
original image (1080x1350)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, April 06, 2024
Time:
6:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Fundraiser
Organizer/Author:
Palestine Center for Public Policy
Location Details:
Chandni 5748 Mowry School Road Newark, CA Tickets: https://www.iphobiacenter.org/product/benefit-iftar
Benefit Iftar for Palestine Center for Public Policy

Saturday, April 6th, 2024, 6 PM | Newark, CA

https://www.iphobiacenter.org/product/benefit-iftar

About the Speakers

Chris Hedges

Christopher Hedges is an American journalist, author, commentator and Presbyterian minister. He writes a weekly column at Scheerpost and hosts the program The Chris Hedges Report on The Real News Network.

In his early career, Hedges worked as a freelance war correspondent in Central America for The Christian Science Monitor, NPR, and Dallas Morning News. Hedges reported for The New York Times from 1990 to 2005,[1] and served as the Times Middle East Bureau Chief and Balkan Bureau Chief during the wars in the former Yugoslavia. In 2001, Hedges contributed to The New York Times staff entry that received the 2002 Pulitzer Prize for Explanatory Reporting for the paper's coverage of global terrorism.

Hedges produced a weekly column for Truthdig for 14 years until the outlet's hiatus in 2020. His books include War Is a Force That Gives Us Meaning (2002), a finalist for the National Book Critics Circle Award for Nonfiction; American Fascists: The Christian Right and the War on America (2007); Death of the Liberal Class (2010); and Days of Destruction, Days of Revolt (2012), written with cartoonist Joe Sacco.

Since 2022 Hedges had hosted his own topical news commentary program (web series) on The Real News Network, The Chris Hedges Report.

Professor Hatem Bazian

Middle Eastern Languages and Cultures, Asian American and Asian Diaspora Studies, University of California, Berkeley. President, International Islamophobia Studies and Research Association ‍

Hatem Bazian is a co-founder and Professor of Islamic Law and Theology at Zaytuna College, the 1st Accredited Muslim Liberal Arts College in the United States. In addition, Prof. Bazian is a lecturer in the Departments of Near Eastern and Asian American and Asian Diaspora Studies at the University of California, Berkeley. Dr. Bazian between 2002-2007, also served as an adjunct professor of law at Boalt Hall School of Law at the University of California, Berkeley. He teaches courses on Islamic Law and Society, Islam in America: Communities and Institutions, De-Constructing Islamophobia and Othering of Islam, Religious Studies, and Middle Eastern Studies. In addition to Berkeley, Prof. Bazian served as a visiting Professor in Religious Studies at Saint Mary’s College of California 2001-2007 and adviser to the Religion, Politics and Globalization Center at UC Berkeley.

In Spring 2009, Prof. Bazian founded at Berkeley the Islamophobia Research and Documentation Project at the Center for Race and Gender, a research unit dedicated to the systematic study of Othering Islam and Muslims. Prof. Bazian in Spring 2012 launched the Islamophobia Studies Journal, which is published bi-annually through a collaborative effort between the Islamophobia Research and Documentation Project of the Center for Race and Gender at the University of California at Berkeley, the Arab and Muslim Ethnicities and Diasporas Initiative for the School of Ethnic Studies at San Francisco State University; the Center for Islamic Studies at the Graduate Theological Union, the International Centre for Muslim and non-Muslim Understanding at the University of South Australia, and Zaytuna College.

In addition to academic work, Dr, Bazian is a weekly columnist for the Turkish Daily Sabah Newspaper and Turkey Agenda online magazine. Dr. Bazian is founder and national Chair of American Muslims for Palestine, board member of the Islamic Scholarship Fund, Muslim Legal Fund of America, President of Dollar for Deen Charity, and Chair of Northern California Islamic Council.

For more information: https://www.iphobiacenter.org/product/bene...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Mar 21, 2024 5:58AM
