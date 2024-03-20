From the Open-Publishing Calendar
23rd Annual Bay Area SEED SWAP & Potluck
Date:
Friday, March 22, 2024
Time:
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
ajay
Location Details:
ecology center of berkeley
First held in 2001, the Seed Swap is a free community event where attendees can trade and exchange edible and native plant seeds, learn about plant breeding, and get advice from seasoned gardeners. The seed swap is open to all, from beginners to experienced gardeners.
Join a network of seed savers, gardeners, native pollinator supporters to share seeds for growing food and enhancing local habitat.
Get started planning your garden with seeds from local gardeners.
Learn about seed libraries, growing and saving seeds.
Browse through the Bay Area Seed Interchange Library (BASIL)
Participants are encouraged to bring labeled seeds. Extra seed-saving supplies will be available for those who want to learn more about seed-saving. To best prepare seeds for the swap, we ask attendees to pre-label with 1) the common name, 2) harvest location, 3) year harvested, and 4) number of plants collected from. Cooking and growing information is also helpful!
Limited envelopes for seeds will be available; please come prepared with small envelopes, empty pill bottles, baggies, or containers of your choice to bring home seeds.
The Bay Area Seed Interchange Library (BASIL) project was started by a network of concerned farmers and community gardeners dedicated to conserving the remaining genetic diversity of our planet’s seed stock. This seed library was a first of its kind and has served as a model and inspiration to seed libraries across the country. For more information about BASIL: https://ecologycenter.org/BASIL
This event includes an optional potluck! We invite you to bring a dish to share if you'd like. If you choose to bring food, please also bring a list of ingredients.
This event is free, though we ask that attendees bring seeds to exchange or consider a donation of $5-15. No one turned away for lack of funds.
For more information: https://eventbrite.com/e/bay-area-seed-swa...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Mar 20, 2024 10:00PM
