top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 3/22/2024
East Bay Environment & Forest Defense

23rd Annual Bay Area SEED SWAP & Potluck

flyer for event
original image (940x470)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Friday, March 22, 2024
Time:
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
ajay
Location Details:
ecology center of berkeley
First held in 2001, the Seed Swap is a free community event where attendees can trade and exchange edible and native plant seeds, learn about plant breeding, and get advice from seasoned gardeners. The seed swap is open to all, from beginners to experienced gardeners.

Join a network of seed savers, gardeners, native pollinator supporters to share seeds for growing food and enhancing local habitat.
Get started planning your garden with seeds from local gardeners.
Learn about seed libraries, growing and saving seeds.
Browse through the Bay Area Seed Interchange Library (BASIL)

Participants are encouraged to bring labeled seeds. Extra seed-saving supplies will be available for those who want to learn more about seed-saving. To best prepare seeds for the swap, we ask attendees to pre-label with 1) the common name, 2) harvest location, 3) year harvested, and 4) number of plants collected from. Cooking and growing information is also helpful!

Limited envelopes for seeds will be available; please come prepared with small envelopes, empty pill bottles, baggies, or containers of your choice to bring home seeds.

The Bay Area Seed Interchange Library (BASIL) project was started by a network of concerned farmers and community gardeners dedicated to conserving the remaining genetic diversity of our planet’s seed stock. This seed library was a first of its kind and has served as a model and inspiration to seed libraries across the country. For more information about BASIL: https://ecologycenter.org/BASIL

This event includes an optional potluck! We invite you to bring a dish to share if you'd like. If you choose to bring food, please also bring a list of ingredients.

This event is free, though we ask that attendees bring seeds to exchange or consider a donation of $5-15. No one turned away for lack of funds.
For more information: https://eventbrite.com/e/bay-area-seed-swa...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Mar 20, 2024 10:00PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$80.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code