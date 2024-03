3/27/24 TikTok Pelosi Action: Ban Genocide & Pelosi Not TikTokWednesday March 27, 2024 12pm noon2640 BroadwaySan FranciscoTikTok Pelosi Action: Ban Genocide & Pelosi Not TikTokUS Congresswomen Nancy Pelosi, the former chair of the US House along with the vast majority of Democrats and Republicans supports Banning TikTok charging that is a security threat. The real reason that Pelosi and company want to ban TikTok is that the Zionists who she supports and gets funding from are angry that millions of young people are getting uncensored information and news about the US funded Israeli genocide in Gaza and programs in the West Bank.Pelosi who is a major backer of AIPAC and billions of military and economic funding of the apartheid regime wants more billions for Israel, Ukraine and for the encirclement of China.The effort to shutdown and take control of TikTok is part of the war drive by Pelosi and the billionaires that she represents.Pelosi has also accused protesters of her support of genocide in Gaza of being Russian and Chinese agents who should be investigated by the FBI. The use of US government forces to shutdown opposition to genocide and those who support it is not new.On Wednesday March 27, 2024 there will be a rally outside her house to protest her effort to shutdown TikTok and to demand she be held accountable for the war crimes like voting for the Iraq war, supporting the attack on Libya and the continued illegal bombing of Syria, Iraq and Yemen.Initiated byUnited Front Committee For A Labor PartyZionists Behind Ban Of TikTok*Institute for Public AccuracyMarch 18,2024*Is the Targeting of TikTok Actually About Israel?AP reports: “Former Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin says he’s puttingtogether investor group to buy TikTokSee from 2021 Axios: “Scoop: Israeli spy chief in talks to join Mnuchin’sinvestment fundand from the *Times of Israel*: “Former U.S. treasurer Mnuchin leads $275million funding in Israeli CybereasonIn January, the *Jerusalem Post* ran the piece “Timeto invest in Israel, says former U.S. treasury secretary MnuchinCraig Mokhiber, former director of the New York office of the UN HighCommission on Human Rights stated https://twitter.com/CraigMokhiber/status/1768640691456839995 >: “They arenot trying to ban #TikTok. They are trying to use government power to forceTikTok to be taken over by pro-Israel ownership to silence criticism of#Genocide and #apartheid.” The *Wall Street Journal* recently reported https://archive.is/JAGdk#selection-6327.0-6327.32 > of the bill targetingTikTok: “It was slow going until Oct. 7.”JAMES REHWALD, rehwald15 [at] gmail.com Rehwald has over 400,000 followers on TikTok. He said today: “This bill is nothingbut an attempt to censor young Americans’ progressive political education,activism, and organizing under the guise of protecting national security.The U.S.-backed Israeli genocide of Palestinians exposed on TikTok and theabundance of pro-Palestinian content has renewed calls for tighterimperialist control of the narrative while protecting U.S. monopolycapitalist interests.”JAMES RAY, jimray598 [at] gmail.com Ray has over 400,000 followers on TikTok at @jamesgetspolitical. He said today: “I think thatthe decision to pass legislation that could lead to a ban of TikTok andreally any website that the U.S. deems necessary is a step that resultsfrom several overlapping factors.” The sale would be “a windfall for theinvestors involved in the buy. …”“The historic institutional players are seeing their grasp on informationweaken in the midst of a platform that gives people the easy ability tospread information that might not (and in some cases most certainly wouldnever) be covered or covered accurately by traditional media giants. Thatweakening of the grip of information distribution also likely is on theminds of many U.S. politicians who on both sides of the aisle are likelythreatened by a platform that circumvents their traditional channels. …“Palestine also very much so in my mind plays a role in this discussion aswell. … With the typical Zionist attack dogs like Senator John Fetterman ofPA openly and vocally taking a break from tweeting about Hamas to clarifyhis support for the ban legislation. When the typical Zionist allies arecircling the wagon it’s more or less a dead giveaway. …“The fact that Bytedance is a Chinese company only makes it easier for thembecause they can justify their support for this draconian legislation withthe typical sinophobic handwringing we’ve come to expect from Washington.”RICCI SERGIENKO, ricci [at] rootsaction.org , @Roots_ActionRicci Sergienko is with RootsAction, which notes “Well… who is the #1contributor to the TikTok ban bill’s author, Rep. Mike Gallagher? That’sright — AIPAC .“‘We have a major TikTok problem. A Gen-Z problem.’ Leaked audio of ADLchief executiveJonathanGreenblatt freaking out because global youth aren’t buying Israel’spropaganda anymore. THIS is why they’re trying to ban Tiktok. …“This legislation’s practical ban on TikTok would constitute a seriousFirst Amendment violation and an infringement upon free speech. This doesvery little to address broader concerns about privacy rights, as U.S. basedsocial media companies extensively violate those rights.”See videos from Ian Carroll on TikTokand on X