TikTok Pelosi Action: Ban Genocide & Pelosi Not TikTok
Wednesday, March 27, 2024
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Protest
UFCLP
2640 Broadway
San Francisco
San Francisco
3/27/24 TikTok Pelosi Action: Ban Genocide & Pelosi Not TikTok
Wednesday March 27, 2024 12pm noon
2640 Broadway
San Francisco
TikTok Pelosi Action: Ban Genocide & Pelosi Not TikTok
US Congresswomen Nancy Pelosi, the former chair of the US House along with the vast majority of Democrats and Republicans supports Banning TikTok charging that is a security threat. The real reason that Pelosi and company want to ban TikTok is that the Zionists who she supports and gets funding from are angry that millions of young people are getting uncensored information and news about the US funded Israeli genocide in Gaza and programs in the West Bank.
Pelosi who is a major backer of AIPAC and billions of military and economic funding of the apartheid regime wants more billions for Israel, Ukraine and for the encirclement of China.
The effort to shutdown and take control of TikTok is part of the war drive by Pelosi and the billionaires that she represents.
Pelosi has also accused protesters of her support of genocide in Gaza of being Russian and Chinese agents who should be investigated by the FBI. The use of US government forces to shutdown opposition to genocide and those who support it is not new.
On Wednesday March 27, 2024 there will be a rally outside her house to protest her effort to shutdown TikTok and to demand she be held accountable for the war crimes like voting for the Iraq war, supporting the attack on Libya and the continued illegal bombing of Syria, Iraq and Yemen.
Initiated by
United Front Committee For A Labor Party
http://www.ufclp.org
info [at] ufclp.org
Zionists Behind Ban Of TikTok
https://accuracy.org/release/is-the-targeting-of-tiktok-actually-about-israel/
*Institute for Public Accuracy
March 18,
2024*
Is the Targeting of TikTok Actually About Israel?
AP reports: “Former Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin says he’s putting
together investor group to buy TikTok
https://apnews.com/article/tiktok-mnuchin-house-senate-ffdf37776e63a09bb6966d741df7093b
See from 2021 Axios: “Scoop: Israeli spy chief in talks to join Mnuchin’s
investment fund
https://www.axios.com/2021/05/26/israel-spy-mossad-chief-mnuchin-investment-fund
and from the *Times of Israel*: “Former U.S. treasurer Mnuchin leads $275
million funding in Israeli Cybereason
https://www.timesofisrael.com/former-us-treasurer-mnuchin-leads-275-million-funding-in-israeli-cybereason/
In January, the *Jerusalem Post* ran the piece “Time
https://www.jpost.com/business-and-innovation/banking-and-finance/article-781836#google_vignette
to invest in Israel, says former U.S. treasury secretary Mnuchin
https://www.jpost.com/business-and-innovation/banking-and-finance/article-781836#google_vignette
Craig Mokhiber, former director of the New York office of the UN High
Commission on Human Rights stated
https://twitter.com/CraigMokhiber/status/1768640691456839995>: “They are
not trying to ban #TikTok. They are trying to use government power to force
TikTok to be taken over by pro-Israel ownership to silence criticism of
#Genocide and #apartheid.” The *Wall Street Journal* recently reported
https://archive.is/JAGdk#selection-6327.0-6327.32> of the bill targeting
TikTok: “It was slow going until Oct. 7.”
JAMES REHWALD, rehwald15 [at] gmail.com
Rehwald has over 400,000 followers on TikTok
. He said today: “This bill is nothing
but an attempt to censor young Americans’ progressive political education,
activism, and organizing under the guise of protecting national security.
The U.S.-backed Israeli genocide of Palestinians exposed on TikTok and the
abundance of pro-Palestinian content has renewed calls for tighter
imperialist control of the narrative while protecting U.S. monopoly
capitalist interests.”
JAMES RAY, jimray598 [at] gmail.com
Ray has over 400,000 followers on TikTok at @jamesgetspolitical
. He said today: “I think that
the decision to pass legislation that could lead to a ban of TikTok and
really any website that the U.S. deems necessary is a step that results
from several overlapping factors.” The sale would be “a windfall for the
investors involved in the buy. …”
“The historic institutional players are seeing their grasp on information
weaken in the midst of a platform that gives people the easy ability to
spread information that might not (and in some cases most certainly would
never) be covered or covered accurately by traditional media giants. That
weakening of the grip of information distribution also likely is on the
minds of many U.S. politicians who on both sides of the aisle are likely
threatened by a platform that circumvents their traditional channels. …
“Palestine also very much so in my mind plays a role in this discussion as
well. … With the typical Zionist attack dogs like Senator John Fetterman of
PA openly and vocally taking a break from tweeting about Hamas to clarify
his support for the ban legislation. When the typical Zionist allies are
circling the wagon it’s more or less a dead giveaway. …
“The fact that Bytedance is a Chinese company only makes it easier for them
because they can justify their support for this draconian legislation with
the typical sinophobic handwringing we’ve come to expect from Washington.”
RICCI SERGIENKO, ricci [at] rootsaction.org, @Roots_Action
Ricci Sergienko is with RootsAction, which notes “Well… who is the #1
contributor to the TikTok ban bill’s author, Rep. Mike Gallagher? That’s
right — AIPAC .
…
“‘We have a major TikTok problem. A Gen-Z problem.’ Leaked audio of ADL
chief executive
Jonathan
Greenblatt freaking out because global youth aren’t buying Israel’s
propaganda anymore. THIS is why they’re trying to ban Tiktok. …
“This legislation’s practical ban on TikTok would constitute a serious
First Amendment violation and an infringement upon free speech. This does
very little to address broader concerns about privacy rights, as U.S. based
social media companies extensively violate those rights.”
See videos from Ian Carroll on TikTok
and on X
.
For more information: http://www.ufclp.org
