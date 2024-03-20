From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
How We Win: The Power of Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) in Liberation Struggles
Date:
Saturday, March 23, 2024
Time:
1:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Palestine Solidarity Central Coast
Location Details:
Virtual Event
The first day of our BDS week of action features a virtual BDS teach-in entitled, “How We Win: The Power of Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) in Liberation Struggles from South Africa to Palestine,” on Saturday 3/23 at 1pm PT!
Register now at bit.ly/bdsweekteachin and you’ll be sent the link for the live teach-in on Saturday morning. You don’t want to miss it!
Organized by PSCC and with support from our local coalition partners at FJP, JAWS, DSA, and SURJ, this teach-in will explore how BDS has been and can be used in liberation struggles across time and place. It will ask how—in this current moment of intensifying U.S.-backed Israeli genocide against Palestinians—we can effectively use BDS today to move urgently towards equality, justice, and freedom for Palestinians.
We will hear from brilliant speakers including Professor Xavier Livermon, Catherine Elias, Professor Stephen Zunes, Dov Baum, Samir Eskanda, Isabel Kain, and Professor Christine Hong.
Register now at bit.ly/bdsweekteachin and you’ll be sent the link for the live teach-in on Saturday morning. You don’t want to miss it!
Organized by PSCC and with support from our local coalition partners at FJP, JAWS, DSA, and SURJ, this teach-in will explore how BDS has been and can be used in liberation struggles across time and place. It will ask how—in this current moment of intensifying U.S.-backed Israeli genocide against Palestinians—we can effectively use BDS today to move urgently towards equality, justice, and freedom for Palestinians.
We will hear from brilliant speakers including Professor Xavier Livermon, Catherine Elias, Professor Stephen Zunes, Dov Baum, Samir Eskanda, Isabel Kain, and Professor Christine Hong.
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/C4vyDkPPhYd/
Added to the calendar on Wed, Mar 20, 2024 3:35PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network