top
Palestine
Palestine
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 3/23/2024
Palestine Santa Cruz Indymedia Racial Justice

How We Win: The Power of Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) in Liberation Struggles

Virtual Event
original image (1269x1267)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, March 23, 2024
Time:
1:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Palestine Solidarity Central Coast
Location Details:
Virtual Event
The first day of our BDS week of action features a virtual BDS teach-in entitled, “How We Win: The Power of Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) in Liberation Struggles from South Africa to Palestine,” on Saturday 3/23 at 1pm PT!

Register now at bit.ly/bdsweekteachin and you’ll be sent the link for the live teach-in on Saturday morning. You don’t want to miss it!

Organized by PSCC and with support from our local coalition partners at FJP, JAWS, DSA, and SURJ, this teach-in will explore how BDS has been and can be used in liberation struggles across time and place. It will ask how—in this current moment of intensifying U.S.-backed Israeli genocide against Palestinians—we can effectively use BDS today to move urgently towards equality, justice, and freedom for Palestinians.

We will hear from brilliant speakers including Professor Xavier Livermon, Catherine Elias, Professor Stephen Zunes, Dov Baum, Samir Eskanda, Isabel Kain, and Professor Christine Hong.
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/C4vyDkPPhYd/
Added to the calendar on Wed, Mar 20, 2024 3:35PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$80.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code