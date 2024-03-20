How We Win: The Power of Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) in Liberation Struggles

Date:

Saturday, March 23, 2024

Time:

1:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Event Type:

Panel Discussion

Organizer/Author:

Palestine Solidarity Central Coast

Location Details:

Virtual Event

The first day of our BDS week of action features a virtual BDS teach-in entitled, “How We Win: The Power of Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) in Liberation Struggles from South Africa to Palestine,” on Saturday 3/23 at 1pm PT!



Register now at bit.ly/bdsweekteachin and you’ll be sent the link for the live teach-in on Saturday morning. You don’t want to miss it!



Organized by PSCC and with support from our local coalition partners at FJP, JAWS, DSA, and SURJ, this teach-in will explore how BDS has been and can be used in liberation struggles across time and place. It will ask how—in this current moment of intensifying U.S.-backed Israeli genocide against Palestinians—we can effectively use BDS today to move urgently towards equality, justice, and freedom for Palestinians.



We will hear from brilliant speakers including Professor Xavier Livermon, Catherine Elias, Professor Stephen Zunes, Dov Baum, Samir Eskanda, Isabel Kain, and Professor Christine Hong.