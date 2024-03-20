From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Day of Service in Honor of Cesar Chavez
Date:
Saturday, March 30, 2024
Time:
9:30 AM - 2:30 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Homeless Garden Project
Location Details:
Homeless Garden Project Farm, 904 Shaffer Rd, Santa Cruz
Join the Homeless Garden Project for the Cesar Chavez Day of Service. We'll gather at 9:30 am and work till 2:00 pm.
We'll break to share lunch together; lunch will be provided.
Cesar Chavez was a civil rights leader, a labor and community organizer, a champion of nonviolent social change, and an advocate for the environment, consumer rights, and education. Chavez co-founded the National Farm Workers Association (later known as the United Farm Workers Union) using nonviolent and grassroots tactics.
The speaking portion of the event begins at 12:30. Please stay tuned for more information to find out who will speaking at this event.
We have several different tasks available at the farm. As a small production farm, we adjust our farm tasks depending on what the weather allows us to work on, so please come prepared with the flexibility to work on different tasks!
The farm is located on Shaffer Road at Delaware Ave., on the west side of Santa Cruz, near Natural Bridges State Park and the Long Marine Lab.
For safety, everyone must come with closed-toe shoes, and we recommend that everyone wear a hat and layers and bring a water bottle.
Questions? Contact Volunteer Coordinator Omar Guzman at omarg [at] homelessgardenproject.org
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/events/9014773686...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Mar 20, 2024 3:09PM
