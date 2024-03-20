top
Santa Cruz IMC
Santa Cruz IMC
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 3/28/2024
Santa Cruz Indymedia Arts + Action LGBTI / Queer

Nex Benedict Benefit - The Laramie Project Staged Reading

Santa Cruz County Actors' Theatre, 1001 Center Street, Santa Cruz
original image (1159x1787)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Thursday, March 28, 2024
Time:
7:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Renegade Theater Co
Location Details:
Santa Cruz County Actors' Theatre, 1001 Center Street, Santa Cruz
Please join us for a night of mourning and catharsis at a staged reading of The Laramie Project in honor of Nex Benedict, the non-binary teenager who lost their life in Oklahoma on February 8th.

This event will be a donation based Benefit with all funds split between Nex’s funeral fund Go Fund Me and local organizations working to protect trans and non-binary kids in our community.

The cast of this staged reading is all Queer Santa Cruz theater performers, ranging in age from 16 (the age Nex died) to adults in their late 30's. In Nex's honor, all cast members are either trans/non-binary themselves or are parents of trans/non-binary teens.

Please mark your calendar for this powerful show as a chance to mourn, take action and support each other through processing thid tragedy. Our sincere gratitude to The Santa Cruz Actor’s Theatre for donating their space to host this event. Tickets coming soon.
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1089782815...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Mar 20, 2024 3:02PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$80.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code