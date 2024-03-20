From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Nex Benedict Benefit - The Laramie Project Staged Reading
Date:
Thursday, March 28, 2024
Time:
7:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Renegade Theater Co
Location Details:
Santa Cruz County Actors' Theatre, 1001 Center Street, Santa Cruz
Please join us for a night of mourning and catharsis at a staged reading of The Laramie Project in honor of Nex Benedict, the non-binary teenager who lost their life in Oklahoma on February 8th.
This event will be a donation based Benefit with all funds split between Nex’s funeral fund Go Fund Me and local organizations working to protect trans and non-binary kids in our community.
The cast of this staged reading is all Queer Santa Cruz theater performers, ranging in age from 16 (the age Nex died) to adults in their late 30's. In Nex's honor, all cast members are either trans/non-binary themselves or are parents of trans/non-binary teens.
Please mark your calendar for this powerful show as a chance to mourn, take action and support each other through processing thid tragedy. Our sincere gratitude to The Santa Cruz Actor’s Theatre for donating their space to host this event. Tickets coming soon.
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1089782815...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Mar 20, 2024 3:02PM
