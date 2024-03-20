From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Community Climate Circle
Date:
Tuesday, March 26, 2024
Time:
3:30 PM - 4:30 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Santa Cruz Public Libraries
Location Details:
Community Room, Boulder Creek Branch Library, 13390 W Park Ave, Boulder Creek
Climate Circles with Inabel
A monthly space for our community to unite, share, listen, learn from each other, grow together and increase community courage and resilience.
Join a supportive space for individuals navigating and working on climate change and environmental degradation.
Gain an opportunity to share openly about injustice, exhaustion, frustration, grief, but also joy, hope and critical experiences.
Links at: https://linktr.ee/healingisgiving
For more information: https://santacruzpl.libcal.com/event/11957198
