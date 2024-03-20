From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Help Mail slingshot issue #140 - Day 2 of 2
Date:
Sunday, March 24, 2024
Time:
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type:
Party/Street Party
Organizer/Author:
slingshotcollective
Location Details:
Long Haul Infoshop - 3124 Shattuck Ave Berkeley - corner of Woolsey and Shattuck - 2 blocks from Ashby BART
Slingshot is an independent, radical zine published since 1988.
Join the mailing party for Slingshot issue #140 -- drop by for an hour or 6 hours anytime between 10 and 1 pm (Saturday) and 3-9 pm (Sunday). Meet new people and listen to old, old jokes. It is more fun than it sounds.
We will be mailing 16,000 copies to all 50 US states. Slingshot is a radical independent newspaper published in Berkeley since 1988.
For more information: http://slingshotcollective.org
