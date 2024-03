Join Planned Parenthood Federation of America's National Volunteering Program for the "National Volunteer Program: Intro to Volunteering Training" on Thursday, April 4th.Thursday, April 4, 2024 @ 5:00 PM - 6:30 PM PT (8:00 PM - 9:30 PM ET)Register here: : https://www.weareplannedparenthood.org/a/national-volunteer-program-intro-volunteering-training-5 Opportunities in local, national, and virtual volunteering for abortion and birth control accessIn this training, you will learn more about:- The current abortion access landscape- How to volunteer with PPFA's National Volunteer Program- How to find local Planned Parenthood volunteer opportunities- Actions you can take- How to advocate for abortion access and destigmatize abortionClosed captioning will be available.