Abortion Access Action: Planned Parenthood Federation Volunteer Training & Teach-in
Date:
Thursday, April 04, 2024
Time:
5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Type:
Teach-In
Organizer/Author:
Planned Parenthood Federation of America
Location Details:
Virtual training & teach-in
Join Planned Parenthood Federation of America's National Volunteering Program for the "National Volunteer Program: Intro to Volunteering Training" on Thursday, April 4th.
Thursday, April 4, 2024 @ 5:00 PM - 6:30 PM PT (8:00 PM - 9:30 PM ET)
Register here: : https://www.weareplannedparenthood.org/a/national-volunteer-program-intro-volunteering-training-5
Opportunities in local, national, and virtual volunteering for abortion and birth control access
In this training, you will learn more about:
- The current abortion access landscape
- How to volunteer with PPFA's National Volunteer Program
- How to find local Planned Parenthood volunteer opportunities
- Actions you can take
- How to advocate for abortion access and destigmatize abortion
Closed captioning will be available.
Added to the calendar on Wed, Mar 20, 2024 9:38AM
