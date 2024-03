Join us on Saturday, March 23rd for an interfaith pilgrimage for ceasefire in Gaza. With our bodies, we will be mapping Gaza onto the East Bay, channeling our collective grief and rage into prayerful action as we pilgrimage together as an interfaith community and call for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza. This pilgrimage will be a daylong, 22-mile walk, broken into 5 shorter legs and marking the distance from Gaza City to the Rafah crossing refugee camp. It will begin at 7am in Berkeley and end at 7pm in Alameda and include scheduled stops along the way for prayer and action, as well as visits to various faith communities who have raised banners for ceasefire.For more info, visit: https://bit.ly/gcpeastbay To sign up, visit: https://bit.ly/gcpeastbayrsvp