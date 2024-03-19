Ceasefire Postcards to Congress Pop-Up

Date:

Sunday, March 24, 2024

Time:

1:00 PM - 3:00 PM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

Andy

Location Details:

Heyma Yemeni Coffee at 1122 University Ave in Berkeley

Let's continue to put pressure on our congressional representatives to end the genocide in Gaza. Writing postcards together, in community, we support one another to strengthen our solidarity with the Palestinian people.



We will have a limited number of postcards and stamps available. We encourage community members to bring both. We’ll provide a list of addresses for congressional representatives, as well as suggested talking points.



We will meet at the Heyma Yemeni Coffee at 1122 University Ave in Berkeley from 1pm to 3pm. Spread the word and show up!