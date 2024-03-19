From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Sacramento: Cesar Chavez March Ceasefire Contingent
Date:
Saturday, March 30, 2024
Time:
10:00 AM - 1:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
South Side Park
2115 6th St
Sacramento, CA
2115 6th St
Sacramento, CA
Join the End the Genocide and Occupation: Ceasefire now Contingent in the Annual Cesar Chavez March.
For more information: https://sac4palestine.org/cesar-chavez-mar...
