Gender Equality and Reproductive Rights After Dobbs
Tuesday, April 02, 2024
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Panel Discussion
WGBH.org & posted by OurBodiesOurselves.org
Online via Zoom: https://wgbh.zoom.us/webinar/register/2616952381559/WN_gKDJawISTAa4xyoyPfKIDQ#/registration
Tuesday, April 2nd @ 12:30 PM PT - FREE
Join a panel discussion on gender equality and reproductive justice!
The U.S. Supreme Court’s 2022 decision overturning Roe v. Wade sparked dramatic shifts in the abortion and reproductive rights landscape in the United States. These changes have cut to the core of the nature of democracy in America.
This panel examines the far-reaching consequences of restrictions on reproductive and LGBTQ rights nearly two years after the Dobbs decision. Gender equality activists and advocates discuss how reproductive justice is intertwined with the wider attack on bodily autonomy and what we can do to protect these rights in this election year and beyond.
The afternoon’s panelists include:
--Dallas Ducar, RN, CEO, Transhealth
--Polly Crozier, Esq., Director of Family Advocacy, GLBTQ Legal Advocates & Defenders (GLAD)
--Kristie, Monast, MS Ed, Executive Director, HealthQ
The afternoon’s moderator is Shoshana Madmoni-Gerber, PhD, associate professor and chair, Communication, Journalism, & Media Department, Suffolk University.
https://www.facebook.com/OurBodiesOurselves/
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=95193...
► ▼ IMC Network