San Francisco Critical Mass bike ride

Date:

Friday, March 29, 2024

Time:

6:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Event Type:

Critical Mass

Organizer/Author:

SF critical mass

Location Details:

Gather at Justin Herman Plaza near Embarcadero BART - foot of Market Street by the Ferry Building and then ride through the streets

Bike through the streets with no leaders - but with lovely music, costumes and decorated bikes.



Ride slow and talk fast - meet folks and see the sights. Love one another - love your bike - love San Francisco. Many hands make light work - help cork intersections, help the group stay together, make smart route decisions, look out for other riders' safety, and be decent to pedestrians and even drivers....