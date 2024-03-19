top
Palestine
Palestine
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Palestine International

More Than 250 Killed, Injured In Israeli Raid On Gaza Hospital, Media Office Says

by Mohammad Sio
Tue, Mar 19, 2024 2:39PM
Gaza’s media office says children executed by Israeli forces at Al Shifa Hospital.

"Israeli forces heavily opened fire as they stormed the hospital, killing and injuring more than 250 civilians," the media office said in a statement.

The office said several children were executed by Israeli forces at the hospital.
Gaza’s media office says children executed by Israeli forces at Al Shifa Hospital.

More than 250 Palestinians have been killed and injured in an ongoing Israeli raid on Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, the government media office said Tuesday.

The Israeli army raided the facility on Monday, which houses thousands of ill and wounded patients, as well as displaced people.

"Israeli forces heavily opened fire as they stormed the hospital, killing and injuring more than 250 civilians," the media office said in a statement.

The office said several children were executed by Israeli forces at the hospital, without providing any further details.

The Israeli army said early Tuesday that its forces had killed 50 Palestinians and detained 180 others during its raid on the hospital.

"This is a clear war crime and a brazen violation of international law," the media office said.

Israel has waged a deadly military offensive on Gaza since a cross-border incursion by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023, which killed nearly 1,200 people.

More than 31,800 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have since been killed in the enclave, and nearly 74,000 others injured amid mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

The Israeli war has pushed 85% of Gaza's population into internal displacement amid a crippling blockade of most food, clean water and medicine, while 60%of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the ICJ. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

*Writing by Mohammad Sio in Istanbul -
For more information: https://en.haberler.com/more-than-250-kill...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$80.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code