From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
San Francisco Trans Film Festival Call for Submissions
Founded in 1997, the San Francisco Transgender Film Festival (SFTFF) builds a strong and diverse community through the power of transgender cinema. SFTFF is the world’s first and longest-running Transgender Film Festival, and co-presents year-round screenings in collaboration with other LGBT film festivals. Our programs strengthen awareness of transgender identity, history and culture, support emerging and established independent filmmakers working with transgender themes and provide a dynamic and inclusive forum for dialogue about local and global transgender issues.
The San Francisco Transgender Film Festival (SFTFF) seeks entries for our 2024 Festival (November 13-24, 2024). This year we are PRIORITIZING Films 20 Minutes or less. SFTFF accepts narrative, documentary, experimental, animated films and music videos. All work should be created by transgender/genderqueer people. We prioritize short films, but accept all screening lengths.
Regular Deadline: 6/4/24 ($15)
Late Deadline: 6/25/24 ($20)
The San Francisco Transgender Film Festival was founded in 1997 as North America’s first transgender film festival. We exhibit groundbreaking, provocative, outrageous, courageous, moving and innovative works that show the complexity of lives lived on the transgender spectrum.
The 2024 San Francisco Transgender Film Festival will take place November 13-24 at Roxie Theater in San Francisco, CA, USA as well as online via Eventive.
For venue, program and schedule information, visit SFTFF’s website (http://www.SFTFF.org) starting October 1, 2024. In the meantime, join our email list to receive updates.
PLEASE NOTE: If your film is accepted, SFTFF does not pay rental fees under any circumstances. Rather, as a largely volunteer run festival, we devote our resources to producing the best possible programming for your film and promoting your work as widely as possible.
Regular Deadline: 6/4/24 ($15)
Late Deadline: 6/25/24 ($20)
The San Francisco Transgender Film Festival was founded in 1997 as North America’s first transgender film festival. We exhibit groundbreaking, provocative, outrageous, courageous, moving and innovative works that show the complexity of lives lived on the transgender spectrum.
The 2024 San Francisco Transgender Film Festival will take place November 13-24 at Roxie Theater in San Francisco, CA, USA as well as online via Eventive.
For venue, program and schedule information, visit SFTFF’s website (http://www.SFTFF.org) starting October 1, 2024. In the meantime, join our email list to receive updates.
PLEASE NOTE: If your film is accepted, SFTFF does not pay rental fees under any circumstances. Rather, as a largely volunteer run festival, we devote our resources to producing the best possible programming for your film and promoting your work as widely as possible.
For more information: https://sftff.org/submit/
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network