San Francisco Trans Film Festival Call for Submissions by SF Trans Film Festival

Founded in 1997, the San Francisco Transgender Film Festival (SFTFF) builds a strong and diverse community through the power of transgender cinema. SFTFF is the world’s first and longest-running Transgender Film Festival, and co-presents year-round screenings in collaboration with other LGBT film festivals. Our programs strengthen awareness of transgender identity, history and culture, support emerging and established independent filmmakers working with transgender themes and provide a dynamic and inclusive forum for dialogue about local and global transgender issues.