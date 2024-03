Founded in 1997, the San Francisco Transgender Film Festival (SFTFF) builds a strong and diverse community through the power of transgender cinema. SFTFF is the world’s first and longest-running Transgender Film Festival, and co-presents year-round screenings in collaboration with other LGBT film festivals. Our programs strengthen awareness of transgender identity, history and culture, support emerging and established independent filmmakers working with transgender themes and provide a dynamic and inclusive forum for dialogue about local and global transgender issues.

The San Francisco Transgender Film Festival (SFTFF) seeks entries for our 2024 Festival (November 13-24, 2024). This year we are PRIORITIZING Films 20 Minutes or less. SFTFF accepts narrative, documentary, experimental, animated films and music videos. All work should be created by transgender/genderqueer people. We prioritize short films, but accept all screening lengths.Regular Deadline: 6/4/24 ($15)Late Deadline: 6/25/24 ($20)The San Francisco Transgender Film Festival was founded in 1997 as North America’s first transgender film festival. We exhibit groundbreaking, provocative, outrageous, courageous, moving and innovative works that show the complexity of lives lived on the transgender spectrum.The 2024 San Francisco Transgender Film Festival will take place November 13-24 at Roxie Theater in San Francisco, CA, USA as well as online via Eventive.For venue, program and schedule information, visit SFTFF’s website ( http://www.SFTFF.org ) starting October 1, 2024. In the meantime, join our email list to receive updates.PLEASE NOTE: If your film is accepted, SFTFF does not pay rental fees under any circumstances. Rather, as a largely volunteer run festival, we devote our resources to producing the best possible programming for your film and promoting your work as widely as possible.