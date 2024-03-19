From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Fairfield City Council Meeting
Date:
Tuesday, March 19, 2024
Time:
6:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
City Council Chamber
1000 Webster St
Fairfield, CA
OR
Zoom
https://fairfieldca.zoom.us/j/89060213840?pwd=UUd0WlpEMStLemcxbld4dzVMK3Z5dz09
1000 Webster St
Fairfield, CA
OR
Zoom
https://fairfieldca.zoom.us/j/89060213840?pwd=UUd0WlpEMStLemcxbld4dzVMK3Z5dz09
Another opportunity to support, this time has far reaching consequences for years to come regardless of race or religion. The Fairfield mayor in response to our call for ceasefire in February is introducing a General Resolution Policy that would restrict the Council from ever taking action on a foreign affairs matter. She's doubling down. For future global issues and for our future generations this is very dangerous and is designed to keep our voices silent. We are a global community and the option should always remain for local city government to be able to take a stand. She very timely added it to the agenda for this coming Tuesday 3/19, agenda released end of the week, while we are busy with Ramadan etc.
We need to give public comment to urge the council members to vote NO on Agenda Item #8
We need to give public comment to urge the council members to vote NO on Agenda Item #8
For more information: https://www.fairfield.ca.gov/government/ci...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Mar 19, 2024 12:48PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network