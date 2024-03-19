Fairfield City Council Meeting

Date:

Tuesday, March 19, 2024

Time:

6:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Type:

Meeting

Organizer/Author:

Angela

Location Details:

Another opportunity to support, this time has far reaching consequences for years to come regardless of race or religion. The Fairfield mayor in response to our call for ceasefire in February is introducing a General Resolution Policy that would restrict the Council from ever taking action on a foreign affairs matter. She's doubling down. For future global issues and for our future generations this is very dangerous and is designed to keep our voices silent. We are a global community and the option should always remain for local city government to be able to take a stand. She very timely added it to the agenda for this coming Tuesday 3/19, agenda released end of the week, while we are busy with Ramadan etc.



We need to give public comment to urge the council members to vote NO on Agenda Item #8

