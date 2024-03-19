"Beyond Vietnam" Public ReadingJoin the California Poor People's Campaign for a statewide anniversary online reading ofDr. King’s historic anti-war speech, "Beyond Vietnam: A Time to Break Silence."April 4, 2024 @ 6:30 PM PT on ZoomDr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on April 4, 1967:"Somehow this madness must cease. We must stop now. I speak as a child of God and brother to the suffering poor of Vietnam. I speak for those whose land is being laid waste, whose homes are being destroyed, whose culture is being subverted. I speak of the -- for the poor of America who are paying the double price of smashed hopes at home, and death and corruption in Vietnam. I speak as a citizen of the world, for the world as it stands aghast at the path we have taken. I speak as one who loves America, to the leaders of our own nation: The great initiative in this war is ours; the initiative to stop it must be ours. . . .End all bombing in North and South Vietnam."