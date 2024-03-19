From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Beyond Vietnam: Public Reading of Speech - MLK's Historic Call to End War & Suffering
Date:
Thursday, April 04, 2024
Time:
6:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
CA Poor People's Campaign
Location Details:
Register for Zoom here: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0rceuupzMqH9C6vztOonjhAG2Ej7BnQrtt#/registration
"Beyond Vietnam" Public Reading
Join the California Poor People's Campaign for a statewide anniversary online reading of
Dr. King’s historic anti-war speech, "Beyond Vietnam: A Time to Break Silence."
April 4, 2024 @ 6:30 PM PT on Zoom
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on April 4, 1967:
"Somehow this madness must cease. We must stop now. I speak as a child of God and brother to the suffering poor of Vietnam. I speak for those whose land is being laid waste, whose homes are being destroyed, whose culture is being subverted. I speak of the -- for the poor of America who are paying the double price of smashed hopes at home, and death and corruption in Vietnam. I speak as a citizen of the world, for the world as it stands aghast at the path we have taken. I speak as one who loves America, to the leaders of our own nation: The great initiative in this war is ours; the initiative to stop it must be ours. . . .End all bombing in North and South Vietnam."
https://www.americanrhetoric.com/speeches/mlkatimetobreaksilence.htm
Added to the calendar on Tue, Mar 19, 2024 8:58AM
