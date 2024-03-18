From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Salinas Protest Rally: Ceasefire in Gaza Now!
Date:
Friday, March 22, 2024
Time:
4:00 PM - 5:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Monterey Peace & Justice Center
Location Details:
County of Monterey Government Center, 142 West Alisal, Salinas
PROTEST RALLY: Ceasefire in Gaza Now! Friday, March 22, 2024, 4 PM - 5:30 PM, 142 West Alisal Salinas, CA at the County of Monterey Government Center.
Organized by the Monterey Peace & Justice Center
Organized by the Monterey Peace & Justice Center
For more information: https://peacecentral.wordpress.com/
Added to the calendar on Mon, Mar 18, 2024 5:08PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network