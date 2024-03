In accordance with AB 481, Santa Cruz Police will host an online community meeting to discuss and answer questions about military equipment used by the department.The virtual meeting will start with a brief presentation about AB 481 and a summary of the equipment. Then, there will be an opportunity to speak with Santa Cruz Police staff to ask questions.To submit questions ahead of time, email cbrothers [at] santacruzca.gov The meeting occurs via Zoom on April 3, 2024, from 5:30 to 6:30 pmTo join the webinar: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/88908231401 Or Telephone: +1 669 444 9171 US888 788 0099 US Toll-Free833 548 0276 US Toll-FreeWebinar ID: 889 0823 1401