Santa Cruz Indymedia Police State & Prisons

Santa Cruz Police AB 481 Virtual Community Meeting

Virtual Meeting
original image (1080x1080)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Wednesday, April 03, 2024
Time:
5:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
Santa Cruz Police News
Location Details:
Virtual Meeting
In accordance with AB 481, Santa Cruz Police will host an online community meeting to discuss and answer questions about military equipment used by the department.

The virtual meeting will start with a brief presentation about AB 481 and a summary of the equipment. Then, there will be an opportunity to speak with Santa Cruz Police staff to ask questions.

To submit questions ahead of time, email cbrothers [at] santacruzca.gov

The meeting occurs via Zoom on April 3, 2024, from 5:30 to 6:30 pm

To join the webinar: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/88908231401

Or Telephone: +1 669 444 9171 US
888 788 0099 US Toll-Free
833 548 0276 US Toll-Free

Webinar ID: 889 0823 1401
Added to the calendar on Mon, Mar 18, 2024 1:45PM
