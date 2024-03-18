From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Sunnyvale's Earth Day Festival
Date:
Saturday, April 20, 2024
Time:
11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
City of Sunnyvale
Email:
Phone:
408-730-7717
Location Details:
Sunnyvale Civic Center, 456 W. Olive Ave.
Show your love for the planet by attending Sunnyvale's Earth Day Festival. It features the Grand Opening of our new Civic Center campus. The event will feature family-friendly, sustainability-focused activities and information from local organizations.
When: Saturday, April 20, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Sunnyvale Civic Center, 456 W. Olive Ave.
Attend the festival to enjoy:
-Civic Center ribbon cutting
-Sustainable arts and crafts for kids
-Cooking demonstration by the Zero-Waste Chef, Anne-Marie Bonneau
-Guided urban canopy tours led by tree experts
-Master Composters teach how to start a home compost
-Live entertainment in the Redwood Grove
-Zero-emissions cars at the electric vehicle display
-And more
Together we have the power to create a sustainable Sunnyvale. We hope to see you there.
For more information: https://www.sunnyvale.ca.gov/Home/Componen...
Added to the calendar on Mon, Mar 18, 2024 1:20PM
