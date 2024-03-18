top
South Bay
South Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 4/20/2024
South Bay Environment & Forest Defense

Sunnyvale's Earth Day Festival

iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, April 20, 2024
Time:
11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
City of Sunnyvale
Email:
Phone:
408-730-7717
Location Details:
Sunnyvale Civic Center, 456 W. Olive Ave.
Show your love for the planet by attending Sunnyvale's Earth Day Festival. It features the Grand Opening of our new Civic Center campus. The event will feature family-friendly, sustainability-focused activities and information from local organizations.

When: Saturday, April 20, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Sunnyvale Civic Center, 456 W. Olive Ave.

Attend the festival to enjoy:
-Civic Center ribbon cutting
-Sustainable arts and crafts for kids
-Cooking demonstration by the Zero-Waste Chef, Anne-Marie Bonneau
-Guided urban canopy tours led by tree experts
-Master Composters teach how to start a home compost
-Live entertainment in the Redwood Grove
-Zero-emissions cars at the electric vehicle display
-And more

Together we have the power to create a sustainable Sunnyvale. We hope to see you there.
For more information: https://www.sunnyvale.ca.gov/Home/Componen...
Added to the calendar on Mon, Mar 18, 2024 1:20PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$80.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code