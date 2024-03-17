On Being a Revolution With Ijeoma Oluo and Preston Vargas (Online)

Date:

Wednesday, March 20, 2024

Time:

6:00 PM - 7:30 PM

Event Type:

Speaker

Organizer/Author:

CIIS Public Programs

Email:

Phone:

415-575-6175

Location Details:

Online

In the #1 New York Times bestseller "So You Want To Talk About Race", writer Ijeoma Oluo offered a vital guide for how to talk about important issues of race and racism in society. In "Mediocre: The Dangerous Legacy of White Male America", she discussed the ways in which white male supremacy has had an impact on our systems, our culture, and our lives throughout American history. But now that we better understand these systems of oppression, what can we do about them?



In her latest book, "Be A Revolution: How Everyday People are Fighting Oppression and Changing the World-and How You Can, Too", Ijeoma aims to show how people across America are working to create real positive change within our structures. Ijeoma looks at many of our most powerful systems-like education, media, labor, health, housing, policing, and more-highlighting what people are doing to create change for intersectional racial equity. She also illustrates various ways in which we all can find entryways into change in these same areas or can bring some of this important work being done elsewhere to where we live. With an emphasis on intersectionality in all forms of activism, Ijeoma provides a critical analysis of society's systemic institutions, stressing the need for abolition-the fight for freedom-as well as the need to look to the root cause of social issues and the collective responsibility for those issues.



Join Ijeoma and CIIS Director of the Center for Black & Indigenous Praxis Preston Vargas for an inspiring conversation encouraging all of us to engage with our communities and examine how we can start creating positive systemic change.



Sliding scale $0 to $25.