Tenant Sanctuary: Know Your Rights Talk
Date:
Thursday, March 21, 2024
Time:
6:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Santa Cruz Public Libraries
Location Details:
Community Room, Downtown Santa Cruz Library, 224 Church St, Santa Cruz
Tenant’s Rights Talk by Santa Cruz Tenant Sanctuary:
Led by a local activist and a tenant lawyer, this public event reminds everyone that landlords and property managers must ask a judge to order the Sheriffs to move tenants and their property out. Tenants will also learn how and when they can ask the Sheriffs to serve a lawsuit on landlords and property managers for changing locks, shutting off power, removing personal property, harassment, ignoring repairs, or stealing security deposits. Tenants can also learn how to bring landlords into mediation about illegal landlord notices, communications and actions.
Talk Followed by Q&A
Click here to learn more about Tenant Sanctuary: https://tenantsanctuary.org/
For more information: https://santacruzpl.libcal.com/event/12105339
Added to the calendar on Sun, Mar 17, 2024 8:36AM
