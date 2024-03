Tenant’s Rights Talk by Santa Cruz Tenant Sanctuary:Led by a local activist and a tenant lawyer, this public event reminds everyone that landlords and property managers must ask a judge to order the Sheriffs to move tenants and their property out. Tenants will also learn how and when they can ask the Sheriffs to serve a lawsuit on landlords and property managers for changing locks, shutting off power, removing personal property, harassment, ignoring repairs, or stealing security deposits. Tenants can also learn how to bring landlords into mediation about illegal landlord notices, communications and actions.Talk Followed by Q&AClick here to learn more about Tenant Sanctuary: https://tenantsanctuary.org/