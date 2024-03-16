From the Open-Publishing Calendar
HERstory Celebration
Date:
Thursday, March 28, 2024
Time:
5:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Santa Cruz MAH
Location Details:
Santa Cruz Museum of Art & History, 705 Front St, Santa Cruz
Join us in celebrating Women's History Month by paying tribute to the stories of remarkable women who have left an indelible mark on our community and beyond.
Event Features:
* Guided game play of the HerStory board game
* Hands-on activities
* Storytime
* Guest Speakers - Rebecca Hernandez, Farnaz Fatemi, and more
* Women-focused organizations
Free. Register Today: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/herstory-celebration-tickets-810697426827
For more information: https://santacruzcoe.my.canva.site/herstory
