Join us in celebrating Women's History Month by paying tribute to the stories of remarkable women who have left an indelible mark on our community and beyond.Event Features:* Guided game play of the HerStory board game* Hands-on activities* Storytime* Guest Speakers - Rebecca Hernandez, Farnaz Fatemi, and more* Women-focused organizationsFree. Register Today: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/herstory-celebration-tickets-810697426827