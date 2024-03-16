Understanding Mountain Lions in Northern California: Threats, Health and Conflict

Date:

Saturday, March 30, 2024

Time:

1:00 PM - 2:00 PM

Event Type:

Speaker

Organizer/Author:

Santa Cruz Public Libraries

Location Details:

Felton Library Community Room, 6121 Gushee St, Felton

Are you curious about pumas (mountain lions) in the Santa Cruz Mountains? Join us in the Felton Library Community Room for an educational presentation from Felidae about mountain lion biology and ecology, locally. Our community experts, Zara and Alys, will discuss their research around occupancy, persistence, and health in mountain lion populations. They will also discuss conflict mitigation techniques and why native felids are important to the ecosystem.



Community-led Learning Presenter Bio: Zara is a biologist and has studied wild cats globally since 2004. Alys is a wildlife ecologist who joined Felidae in 2021. She and Zara lead the research programs for Felidae and the Bay Area Puma Project.