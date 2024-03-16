top
Santa Cruz Indymedia Animal Liberation Environment & Forest Defense

Understanding Mountain Lions in Northern California: Threats, Health and Conflict

Felton Library Community Room, 6121 Gushee St, Felton
original image (1372x778)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, March 30, 2024
Time:
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Santa Cruz Public Libraries
Location Details:
Felton Library Community Room, 6121 Gushee St, Felton
Are you curious about pumas (mountain lions) in the Santa Cruz Mountains? Join us in the Felton Library Community Room for an educational presentation from Felidae about mountain lion biology and ecology, locally. Our community experts, Zara and Alys, will discuss their research around occupancy, persistence, and health in mountain lion populations. They will also discuss conflict mitigation techniques and why native felids are important to the ecosystem.

Community-led Learning Presenter Bio: Zara is a biologist and has studied wild cats globally since 2004. Alys is a wildlife ecologist who joined Felidae in 2021. She and Zara lead the research programs for Felidae and the Bay Area Puma Project.
For more information: https://santacruzpl.libcal.com/event/11854213
Added to the calendar on Sat, Mar 16, 2024 1:52PM
