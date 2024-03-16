top
San Francisco
San Francisco
San Francisco Arts + Action Health, Housing & Public Services Womyn

Roe v. Wade: Protecting Abortion Rights Panel Talk

The Drawing Room SF 599 Valencia Stree San Francisco, CA 94110 FREE
original image (1281x640)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Thursday, March 21, 2024
Time:
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Drawing Room ANNEX SF
Location Details:
The Drawing Room SF
599 Valencia Stree
San Francisco, CA 94110

FREE
Join us for a panel discussion on protecting abortion rights, focusing on the landmark case Roe v Wade - don't miss out!

The Drawing Room SF, 599 Valencia St, 599 Valencia Street San Francisco, CA 94110

Thursday, March 21 at 5 - 7pm

Join us for a lively and informative discussion at the ROE V WADE: PROTECTING ABORTION RIGHTS PANEL event.

Our panelists, Liberty Crochet Mural Artists, TEACH (Training in Early Abortion for Comprehensive Healthcare) and other activists/practitioners will delve into the history, current status, and future of abortion rights in the US. Get ready to hear diverse perspectives and engage in thought-provoking conversations.

Don't miss out on this opportunity to learn and connect with others who are passionate about this important issue.

PANELISTS:

Flor Hunt (TEACH)

Kathryn Vercillo (Liberty Crochet Mural)

Ujjayini Sikha (WOMEN RISING Artist)

Tisha Kenny (Artist, activist and health care practitioner)

Dr. Cynthia Farner (OB/GYN)
For more information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/roe-v-wade-pr...
Added to the calendar on Sat, Mar 16, 2024 10:56AM
