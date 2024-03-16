Roe v. Wade: Protecting Abortion Rights Panel Talk

Date:

Thursday, March 21, 2024

Time:

5:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Event Type:

Panel Discussion

Organizer/Author:

Drawing Room ANNEX SF

Location Details:

The Drawing Room SF

599 Valencia Stree

San Francisco, CA 94110



FREE

Join us for a panel discussion on protecting abortion rights, focusing on the landmark case Roe v Wade - don't miss out!



The Drawing Room SF, 599 Valencia St, 599 Valencia Street San Francisco, CA 94110



Thursday, March 21 at 5 - 7pm



Join us for a lively and informative discussion at the ROE V WADE: PROTECTING ABORTION RIGHTS PANEL event.



Our panelists, Liberty Crochet Mural Artists, TEACH (Training in Early Abortion for Comprehensive Healthcare) and other activists/practitioners will delve into the history, current status, and future of abortion rights in the US. Get ready to hear diverse perspectives and engage in thought-provoking conversations.



Don't miss out on this opportunity to learn and connect with others who are passionate about this important issue.



PANELISTS:



Flor Hunt (TEACH)



Kathryn Vercillo (Liberty Crochet Mural)



Ujjayini Sikha (WOMEN RISING Artist)



Tisha Kenny (Artist, activist and health care practitioner)



Dr. Cynthia Farner (OB/GYN)