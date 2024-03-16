top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 3/23/2024
East Bay Labor & Workers

Justice For ILWU Injured Workers-Fightng Against The Dirty Dozen

ILWU injured workers will be rallying in Berkeley for justice and against the corruption of the workers compensation system
original image (1200x1600)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, March 23, 2024
Time:
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Longshore Movement
Location Details:
2134 Martin Luther King Bld, Berkeley
As a result of the corrupt workers compensation system and profiteering off of injured ILWU members, workers are being denied healthcare and benefits. ILWU injured workers will be rallying on March 23, 2024 to demand an end to the corruption and for injured workers rights.
Also on Workers Memorial Day on April 28, 2024 at noon there will be a speak out and rally at the Oakland State Building and offices of Cal-Osha which has less than 200 inspectors for the 18 million workers of California. Workers are getting injured and killed and that is because the companies have captured Gavin Newsom's Ca-OSHA and his corrupt Workers Compensation System.
The rally on Workers Memorial Day will be at 1515 Clay St. Oakland at 12 pm noon on April 28th.
Added to the calendar on Sat, Mar 16, 2024 9:49AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$80.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code