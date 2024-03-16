Justice For ILWU Injured Workers-Fightng Against The Dirty Dozen

Date:

Saturday, March 23, 2024

Time:

12:00 PM - 2:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Longshore Movement

Location Details:

2134 Martin Luther King Bld, Berkeley



As a result of the corrupt workers compensation system and profiteering off of injured ILWU members, workers are being denied healthcare and benefits. ILWU injured workers will be rallying on March 23, 2024 to demand an end to the corruption and for injured workers rights.

Also on Workers Memorial Day on April 28, 2024 at noon there will be a speak out and rally at the Oakland State Building and offices of Cal-Osha which has less than 200 inspectors for the 18 million workers of California. Workers are getting injured and killed and that is because the companies have captured Gavin Newsom's Ca-OSHA and his corrupt Workers Compensation System.

The rally on Workers Memorial Day will be at 1515 Clay St. Oakland at 12 pm noon on April 28th.