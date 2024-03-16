From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Will Hwy 1 Auxiliary Lanes Work? A Look at Transportation Alternatives
Date:
Saturday, March 30, 2024
Time:
10:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
Campaign for Sustainable Transportation
Location Details:
Aptos Branch Library, 7695 Soquel Dr, Aptos
Community Meeting @Aptos Library
Sat., March 30, 10:20am
Who wouldn't like to reduce congestion on Highway 1?
However, the proposed solution, adding auxiliary lanes (exit-only lanes) will not reduce congestion. We know that from experience (the auxiliary lane between Morrissey and Soquel finished in 2013 and didn't relieve congestion). Even the Caltrans Environmental Impact Report (EIR) predicts that the latest proposal to add auxiliary lanes in Aptos will not reduce congestion beyond the short term in the southbound afternoon peak. And the EIR says congestion will be worse in the northbound morning commute once the project is finished.
The project would destroy 1,141 trees, including the Moosehead Dr. redwood grove in the photo. And it would divert precious local dollars from real transportation alternatives, like better transit and safer streets for bicyclists and pedestrians.
Come to the meeting to learn about our political and legal strategy to stop this ill-conceived project.
-Rick Longinotti, Chair, Campaign for Sustainable Transportation
For more information: https://campaignforsustainabletransportati...
Added to the calendar on Sat, Mar 16, 2024 9:22AM
