Palestinians have the right for armed struggle by DLi

UNGA Resolution 3070 in 1973, reaffirms the right of people struggling from colonial domination, can use all available means, including armed struggle. China's Foreign Ministry official Ma Xinmin reminded the ICJ panel of judges on February 22, at the Hague.

Even the US Declaration of independence legitimizes the Right of the People to alter or abolish the government that had subjugated them.



Furthermore, Mr. Ma reiterated that the armed struggle by an occupied people does not constitute terrorism.