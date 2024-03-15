From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Jean Pfealzer, Author Of "California A Slave State" at San Francisco State University
Date:
Tuesday, March 19, 2024
Time:
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
SFSU School Of Ethnic Studies
Location Details:
First Floor Library Rm 121
San Francisco State University Library
San Francisco State University Library
On Tuesday March 19th at 11:00 AM, Jean Pfealzer, the author of "California A Slave State" will make a presentation on this book at San Francisco State University Library Rm 121. It is sponsored by the San Francico Department of Ethnic Studies
California A Slave State With Jean Pfaelzer
https://youtu.be/JjMisZzA-n0
The history of California and the role of slavery is unknown to most of the people of California, the US and the world. We interview Professor Jean Pfaelzer who has written an important new book on this hidden history "California A Slave State".
This looks at the history of slavery from the occupation of California by Spain when it ruled Mexico to the role of the US and Californian's who embedded slavery into it's constitution and prison labor today which still is a massive business in the state.
She examines the racial and sexual exploitation which continues today and the role of imperialism and empires from. the Spanish to the US empire.
Pfealzer has also written Driven Out: The Forgotten War Against Chinese Americans which looked at the organized effort to drive Chinese out of California and the West Coast.
Additional Media:
The History Of Slavery In California With Professor Jean Pfaelzer
https://youtu.be/tfgQU0qig6Y
https://www.english.udel.edu/people/pfaelzer
WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/JjMisZzA-n0
Added to the calendar on Fri, Mar 15, 2024 10:27PM
