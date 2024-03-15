March for Palestine in the St. Patrick's Day Parade with Veterans for Peace and Code Pink

Saturday, March 16, 2024

11:30 AM - 1:30 PM

near San Francisco Civic Center - look at details of where to meet-up

Veterans for Peace are marching in the St. Patrick's Day Parade in San Francisco. CODEPINK is invited to join them and are requested to wear less pink and perhaps more green. Here's the invitation:



All who want to march with VFP - Veterans For Peace, please meet at the corner of Second Street and Howard (east side) by 11/11:30 AM this Saturday the 16th.

VFP SF chapter president Bill Creighton WITH VFP FLAG and others will be at that corner by 10:30 AM We will DRIVE UP 2ND TO MEET YOU AT HOWARD AND 2ND as soon as the parade starts to move up the street to Market. Truck-boarding there for non-marchers. (if you can't or don't want to walk, you can ride in the truck)



Small request - Could our wonderful CodePINK friends just wear a bit "less than 'normal/" pink !?? It is after all a Veterans For Peace contingent, plus it is GREEN - as we will be joined by a new East Bay Irish-Palestinian solidarity organization.