From the Open-Publishing Newswire

From the Open-Publishing Calendar

Transforming Grief Through Art

Date:

Sunday, March 17, 2024

Time:

11:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Event Type:

Class/Workshop

Organizer/Author:

Jon

Location Details:

West end district of Alameda - exact location will be given once you have registered.





AFF4C invites you to an intergenerational community event to alchemize our grief for Palestine on Sunday March 17th from 11am-1pm in West End Alameda. Creativity is a part of all of us and you do not need any formal art background to join. We hope to plant seeds to fuel our continued solidarity and action for a liberated Palestine. Please RSVP through this form to register: Grief, expression, and action are not mutually exclusive. they are actually interdependent of each other♾️💌🌱Come thru to our Transforming Grief through Art event on Sunday. RSVP ♾️in bio♾️AFF4C invites you to an intergenerational community event to alchemize our grief for Palestine on Sunday March 17th from 11am-1pm in West End Alameda. Creativity is a part of all of us and you do not need any formal art background to join. We hope to plant seeds to fuel our continued solidarity and action for a liberated Palestine. Please RSVP through this form to register: https://bit.ly/4cdTwXM (also found in our link tree). Hope to see you there! 💖🌙🇵🇸