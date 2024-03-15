top
Palestine East Bay Anti-War Arts + Action

Transforming Grief Through Art

Date:
Sunday, March 17, 2024
Time:
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Jon
Location Details:
West end district of Alameda - exact location will be given once you have registered.
Grief, expression, and action are not mutually exclusive. they are actually interdependent of each other♾️💌🌱Come thru to our Transforming Grief through Art event on Sunday. RSVP ♾️in bio♾️

AFF4C invites you to an intergenerational community event to alchemize our grief for Palestine on Sunday March 17th from 11am-1pm in West End Alameda. Creativity is a part of all of us and you do not need any formal art background to join. We hope to plant seeds to fuel our continued solidarity and action for a liberated Palestine. Please RSVP through this form to register: https://bit.ly/4cdTwXM (also found in our link tree). Hope to see you there! 💖🌙🇵🇸
Added to the calendar on Fri, Mar 15, 2024 12:40PM
