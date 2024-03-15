Mar Monte Monthly: Abortion Care Heroes Navigating Opposition

Date:

Wednesday, March 27, 2024

Time:

6:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Event Type:

Class/Workshop

Organizer/Author:

Planned Parenthood Mar Monte

Location Details:

Virtual - Zoom

We invite you to join us for the March Mar Monte Monthly to honor abortion providers who continue to provide care in the face of increased hostility and politically motivated attacks. Without their courageous and unwavering efforts, during difficult times, life-saving help would not be possible.



Date: Wednesday, March 27th

Time: 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM

Where: Zoom



How to RSVP: To participate in this session, click on the website URL to register. Expect an email within the few days prior to the event with Zoom details.