From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Mar Monte Monthly: Abortion Care Heroes Navigating Opposition
Date:
Wednesday, March 27, 2024
Time:
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Planned Parenthood Mar Monte
Location Details:
Virtual - Zoom
We invite you to join us for the March Mar Monte Monthly to honor abortion providers who continue to provide care in the face of increased hostility and politically motivated attacks. Without their courageous and unwavering efforts, during difficult times, life-saving help would not be possible.
Date: Wednesday, March 27th
Time: 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM
Where: Zoom
How to RSVP: To participate in this session, click on the website URL to register. Expect an email within the few days prior to the event with Zoom details.
Date: Wednesday, March 27th
Time: 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM
Where: Zoom
How to RSVP: To participate in this session, click on the website URL to register. Expect an email within the few days prior to the event with Zoom details.
For more information: https://www.weareplannedparenthood.org/a/m...
Added to the calendar on Fri, Mar 15, 2024 10:52AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network