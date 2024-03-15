From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Dinner meetup for Palestine
Date:
Saturday, March 16, 2024
Time:
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Animal Rights for Palestine
Location Details:
Shangri-la Vegan, 4001 Linden St, Oakland, CA 94608
Join us for an evening of solidarity to meet and connect with other pro-Palestine activists in the Bay Area. We are meeting at Shangr-la Vegan which is an all organic, vegan restaurant serving macrobiotic food. We have limited seating so please RSVP at the earliest to secure a spot!
In this time of forced starvation and the tragic Flour Massacre, we will be requesting a $5 donation for @veganinpalestine and @baladi.palestineanimalrescue ‘s Vegan in Gaza Fundraiser that helps provide plant-based meals to families in middle and south Gaza. Please join us for this special evening to be in community and to raise money for a noble cause.
Where: Shangri-la Vegan, 4001 Linden St, Oakland, CA 94608 When: Saturday, March 16th, 6 pm Who: Everyone is welcome, upon confirmed RSVP. But please do not come if you’ve recently been exposed to or have symptoms of COVID-19. 😷 Masks are encouraged when not eating or drinking.
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/C3-pqOaxaHB/?i...
Added to the calendar on Fri, Mar 15, 2024 9:17AM
