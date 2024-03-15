Dinner meetup for Palestine

Date:

Saturday, March 16, 2024

Time:

6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

Animal Rights for Palestine

Location Details:

Shangri-la Vegan, 4001 Linden St, Oakland, CA 94608

Join us for an evening of solidarity to meet and connect with other pro-Palestine activists in the Bay Area. We are meeting at Shangr-la Vegan which is an all organic, vegan restaurant serving macrobiotic food. We have limited seating so please RSVP at the earliest to secure a spot!

In this time of forced starvation and the tragic Flour Massacre, we will be requesting a $5 donation for @veganinpalestine and @baladi.palestineanimalrescue ‘s Vegan in Gaza Fundraiser that helps provide plant-based meals to families in middle and south Gaza. Please join us for this special evening to be in community and to raise money for a noble cause.



Where: Shangri-la Vegan, 4001 Linden St, Oakland, CA 94608 When: Saturday, March 16th, 6 pm Who: Everyone is welcome, upon confirmed RSVP. But please do not come if you’ve recently been exposed to or have symptoms of COVID-19. 😷 Masks are encouraged when not eating or drinking.

