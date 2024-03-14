top
Palestine Central Valley Anti-War

Beale AFB Shut Down in Solidarity with Palestinian Resistance

by NorCal Anti-War Action
Thu, Mar 14, 2024 9:45PM
This morning NorCal Anti-War Action caused the biggest disruption at Beale AFB in almost a decade, by blockading several entrances into the base in solidarity with Palestinian resistance.
Anti-War Action
original image (799x800)
March 14, 2024

Beale AFB Shut Down in Solidarity With Palestinian Resistance.

In solidarity with the cause of Palestinian liberation, at 6:30am on the morning of March 14th, 2024 Occupy Beale closed down Beale AFB in Marysville, California.

The genocide in Gaza is being funded, supported, and endorsed by the United States Government, and to be silent against that is to be complicit in it. As residents upon stolen land in the heart of the empire, it is our duty to do everything in our power to resist, disrupt, and SHUT DOWN the war machine.

Every facet of the United States government, and military is complicit in this genocide, and so to allow institutions of the imperial machine to operate, IS UNACCEPTABLE.

Organized outside of the view of the imperialist apparatus, we organized a simultaneous shut across two separate gates at Beale AFB. At 6:30am 3 activists blockaded the entrance to the Schneider Gate at Beale AFB, and another 3 blocked the entrance to the Wheatland Gate, the two busiest gates at imperialist installation.

At the Schneider gate the blockade was held for over an hour before the activists were arrested by military police. The blockade at the Wheatland gate on the other hand was held for over two hours, before arrests were made. After around an hour all arrestee’s were released.

Simultaneously CodePink organized a rally at Travis AFB in Fairfield, the largest air transit base in the US, and a base directly involved in the sending of arms to Israel. At Travis, the north gate was blockaded and closed leading to five arrests. Among these arrests were two bystanders who were uninvolved in the blockade, including one woman who was violently arrested by police.

Understanding that this fight is greater than just the imperialist machinations of Beale AFB, Occupy Beale has joined with others to form NorCal Anti-War Action, an autonomous coalition organizing to continue the fight against the military by any means necessary. We understand that it is our duty to continue this struggle, and so on March 22nd we’ll be at Travis again to SHUT IT DOWN.


In solidarity with resistance and with the martyrs we will continue to disrupt and disobey until COMPLETE AND COLLECTIVE LIBERATION. This is only the beginning, and we will not stop until the entirety of the imperial machine is destroyed. The call went out to GLOBALIZE THE INTIFADA, this our response.
§Blockade at Schneider Gate
by NorCal Anti-War Action
Thu, Mar 14, 2024 9:45PM
Protesters blockading the enternace to Beale at the Schneider Gate.
§Blockade at Wheatland Gate
by NorCal Anti-War Action
Thu, Mar 14, 2024 9:45PM
Protesters blockading the enternece to Beale at the Wheatland Gate.
original image (2048x1536)
§Protester Getting Dragged Away
by NorCal Anti-War Action
Thu, Mar 14, 2024 9:45PM
A protester at the Wheatland Gate getting dragged away by military police.
original image (923x674)
§CHP at The Schneider Gate
by NorCal Anti-War Action
Thu, Mar 14, 2024 9:45PM
CHP Harrassing Those Brave Enough to Stand Against Genocide
original image (1075x569)
