Webinar: Health Crisis in Gaza

Date:
Sunday, March 24, 2024
Time:
10:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Zoom
Join the Jewish Voice for Peace Health Advisory Council for a webinar on the Health Crisis in Gaza, featuring Dr. Thaer Ahmad and Dr. John Kahler, who have recently returned from working in Gaza.

Dr. Ahmad is an emergency room physician and assistant program director for the Advocate Christ Emergency Medicine Residency Program in Chicago. In Gaza, he volunteered at the Al Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis.

Dr. Kahler is a pediatrician and cofounder of the MedGlobal project in Gaza. He has worked in Shifa Hospital in Gaza City and in hospitals and primary health centers in Khan Yunis and Rafah. He is currently working to set up a primary health center and small clinics in shelters, focused on nutrition.

For more information: https://uic.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0lc...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Mar 14, 2024 9:31PM
