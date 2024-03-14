Anti-Imperialist Environmentalists on Trial

Date:

Thursday, March 21, 2024

Time:

10:00 AM - 2:00 PM

Event Type:

Court Date

Organizer/Author:

Occupy Beale

Location Details:

Sacramento Federal Courthouse, 501 I ST, Sacramento - courtroom 24.

In October anti-imperialist environmentalists blocked entrance to the Schneider gate at Beale Air Force Base, now they're going to trial for daring to fight for the future. The trial will be held in courtroom 24 of the federal courthouse in Sacramento at 10am. After the trial there will be a rally outside of the courthouse.