Anti-Imperialist Environmentalists on Trial
Thursday, March 21, 2024
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Court Date
Occupy Beale
Sacramento Federal Courthouse, 501 I ST, Sacramento - courtroom 24.
In October anti-imperialist environmentalists blocked entrance to the Schneider gate at Beale Air Force Base, now they're going to trial for daring to fight for the future. The trial will be held in courtroom 24 of the federal courthouse in Sacramento at 10am. After the trial there will be a rally outside of the courthouse.
Added to the calendar on Thu, Mar 14, 2024 8:45PM
