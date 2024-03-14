From the Open-Publishing Newswire

From the Open-Publishing Calendar

A Toxic Tour of Bayview Hunters Point by Kamillah Ealom, All Things Bayview

Date:

Tuesday, March 19, 2024

Time:

1:00 PM - 2:30 PM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

Ann Colichidas

Location Details:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86465752525?pwd=Tzh1YVh5SE9mdWkzdjI2clZrVEczdz09

MEETING ID: 864 6575 2525; PASS CODE: 465295

PHONE IN: 699-900 9128 MEETING ID: 864 6575 2525; PASS CODE: 465295PHONE IN: 699-900 9128

Bayview Hunters Point Community Organizer Kamillah Ealom will take us on virtual toxic tour of Bayview Hunters Point and fill us in on her latest projects.