From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
A Toxic Tour of Bayview Hunters Point by Kamillah Ealom, All Things Bayview
Date:
Tuesday, March 19, 2024
Time:
1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Ann Colichidas
Location Details:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86465752525?pwd=Tzh1YVh5SE9mdWkzdjI2clZrVEczdz09
MEETING ID: 864 6575 2525; PASS CODE: 465295
PHONE IN: 699-900 9128
MEETING ID: 864 6575 2525; PASS CODE: 465295
PHONE IN: 699-900 9128
Bayview Hunters Point Community Organizer Kamillah Ealom will take us on virtual toxic tour of Bayview Hunters Point and fill us in on her latest projects.
For more information: https://sfgraypanthers.org/events
Added to the calendar on Thu, Mar 14, 2024 5:49PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network