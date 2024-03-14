From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Virtual Meeting: Local Peace Economy
Date:
Wednesday, March 27, 2024
Time:
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Zoom
Join us as we learn about the local peace economy together and support each other in cultivating Home Sweet Home in our communities!
We'll be using The Local Peace Economy Workbook as a resource to support our journeys. You can download a digital version of The Local Peace Economy Workbook for free, or you can purchase a physical copy.
These meetings will take place every other Wednesday at 5:00 PT. Newcomers welcome!
For more information: https://www.codepink.org/lpe327
Added to the calendar on Thu, Mar 14, 2024 3:10PM
