Virtual Event: Arms Merchants - Codepink Congress Capitol Calling Party

Date:

Tuesday, March 19, 2024

Time:

5:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Type:

Panel Discussion

Organizer/Author:

Angela

Location Details:

Zoom

Join CODEPINK Congress as we educate, activate and mobilize for peace legislation!



Israel’s genocide in Gaza relies on a steady stream of weapons –attack jets, bunker busters, cluster bombs, artillery —from the United States, where Raytheon, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman and other war profiteers count their profits, thanks to a complicit White House. The Washington Post reports the Biden administration “quietly approved and delivered” without notifying Congress more than 100 separate arms transfers to Israel since October 7th.



As Israel bombs and prepares for a ground invasion of Rafah, a distribution point for miniscule amounts of Israel-approved food and water, the White House is demanding Congress approve $14 billion more in weapons transfers to Israel.



What is to be done? Besides pushing back in the halls of Congress and in our home districts–besides shutting down bridges and train stations–activists can boycott and protest companies complicit in Israel’s occupation, as well as others directly arming the genocide.



Join CODEPINK Congress as we feature American Friends Service Committee (AFSC) investigators and researchers who produced the report entitled, “The Companies Profiting from Israel’s 2023-2024 Attacks on Gaza.”



Featured Guests

Dov Baum, PhD, is the director of the AFSC Action Center for Corporate Accountability. She was the cofounder of the Coalition of Women for Peace in Israel, the Who Profits research institute, and the Black Laundry direct action group. Dov holds a Ph.D. in Math from the Hebrew University in Jerusalem.



Noam Perry, PhD, is the Strategic Research Coordinator for the AFSC Action Center for Corporate Responsibility. He coordinates the Investigate project, researching corporate complicity in state violence and human rights violations around the world. Born and raised in Tel Aviv, Noam holds a Ph.D. in Law and Public Policy from Northeastern University.



Davi Sherman is an investigative research fellow for the AFSC Action Center for Corporate Responsibility. She researches corporate complicity in the prison industrial complex, the migrant control industry, and the Israeli occupation. She received her graduate degree in Criminal Justice Policy from the London School of Economics.