From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Santa Cruz: Kite Flying for the Kids of Gaza
Date:
Saturday, April 06, 2024
Time:
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Free Palestine!
Location Details:
Santa Cruz Main Beach
In honor of the children of Gaza, who in 2011 broke the world record for most number of kites flown simultaneously, we welcome all to join Palestine Solidarity Central Coast as we fly hundreds of kites over Main Beach next to the Boardwalk in Santa Cruz!
🪁🍉🪁
This free, family-friendly event takes place Saturday April 6th to commemorate Palestinian Child’s Day.
Please bring a kite! Kites are a symbol of hope and resistance in the face of violent occupation.
🪁🍉🪁
We are grateful to @kalpulli.oceloyotl for offering their danza in our opening ceremony
🤲🏽🌼🕊️
Santa Cruz Main Beach.
Saturday April 6th
1-4PM.
Accessibility: Some seating and shade provided. Water and snacks provided. Shuttle to beach from downtown available upon request. Email PalestinianSolidarity.cc [at] proton.me for more information.
🪁🍉🪁
This free, family-friendly event takes place Saturday April 6th to commemorate Palestinian Child’s Day.
Please bring a kite! Kites are a symbol of hope and resistance in the face of violent occupation.
🪁🍉🪁
We are grateful to @kalpulli.oceloyotl for offering their danza in our opening ceremony
🤲🏽🌼🕊️
Santa Cruz Main Beach.
Saturday April 6th
1-4PM.
Accessibility: Some seating and shade provided. Water and snacks provided. Shuttle to beach from downtown available upon request. Email PalestinianSolidarity.cc [at] proton.me for more information.
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/C4UDpt0PnFN/
Added to the calendar on Thu, Mar 14, 2024 2:27PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network