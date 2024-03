In honor of the children of Gaza, who in 2011 broke the world record for most number of kites flown simultaneously, we welcome all to join Palestine Solidarity Central Coast as we fly hundreds of kites over Main Beach next to the Boardwalk in Santa Cruz!🪁🍉🪁This free, family-friendly event takes place Saturday April 6th to commemorate Palestinian Child’s Day.Please bring a kite! Kites are a symbol of hope and resistance in the face of violent occupation.🪁🍉🪁We are grateful to @kalpulli.oceloyotl for offering their danza in our opening ceremony🤲🏽🌼🕊️Santa Cruz Main Beach.Saturday April 6th1-4PM.Accessibility: Some seating and shade provided. Water and snacks provided. Shuttle to beach from downtown available upon request. Email PalestinianSolidarity.cc [at] proton.me for more information.