Santa Cruz Indymedia Environment & Forest Defense

Community Support for Santa Cruz Kelp Forest Protections

by Environment California
Thu, Mar 14, 2024 1:31PM
Support for our petition to the state's fish and game commission to expand protections for Santa Cruz's kelp forests
original image (1500x844)
March 12, 2024 - The California Fish and Game Commission asked organizations like ours to submit proposals for changes needed in the state marine protected areas. Working with scientists, we developed a proposal to help kelp forests by expanding our state’s marine protected area network.

As part of this petition, we are proposing the state expand the boundaries at Natural Bridges State Marine Reserve to include the Kelp forest and to designate a new state marine protected area at Pleasure Point.

These are the letters of community support we gathered from the Santa Cruz region.

https://environmentamerica.org/california/center/resources/community-support-for-santa-cruz-kelp-forest-protections/
For more information: https://environmentamerica.org/california/
§Science Support Letters
by Environment California
Thu, Mar 14, 2024 1:31PM
sc-6-scientist-endorsement-letter-persistent-kelp-mpa-expansion-combined.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (771.9KB)
https://environmentamerica.org/
§Local Environmental Support Letters
by Environment California
Thu, Mar 14, 2024 1:31PM
sc-engo-letter-of-support-kelp-forest-petition-2023-33mpa.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (894.0KB)
https://environmentamerica.org/
§Recreational Business Support Letters
by Environment California
Thu, Mar 14, 2024 1:31PM
sc-mpa-letter-for-businesses_recreationists-.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (116.1KB)
https://environmentamerica.org/
§Student Group Support Letters
by Environment California
Thu, Mar 14, 2024 1:31PM
15_student-group-letter-of-support.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (125.2KB)
https://environmentamerica.org/
