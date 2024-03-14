From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Community Support for Santa Cruz Kelp Forest Protections
Support for our petition to the state's fish and game commission to expand protections for Santa Cruz's kelp forests
March 12, 2024 - The California Fish and Game Commission asked organizations like ours to submit proposals for changes needed in the state marine protected areas. Working with scientists, we developed a proposal to help kelp forests by expanding our state’s marine protected area network.
As part of this petition, we are proposing the state expand the boundaries at Natural Bridges State Marine Reserve to include the Kelp forest and to designate a new state marine protected area at Pleasure Point.
These are the letters of community support we gathered from the Santa Cruz region.
https://environmentamerica.org/california/center/resources/community-support-for-santa-cruz-kelp-forest-protections/
As part of this petition, we are proposing the state expand the boundaries at Natural Bridges State Marine Reserve to include the Kelp forest and to designate a new state marine protected area at Pleasure Point.
These are the letters of community support we gathered from the Santa Cruz region.
https://environmentamerica.org/california/center/resources/community-support-for-santa-cruz-kelp-forest-protections/
For more information: https://environmentamerica.org/california/
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network