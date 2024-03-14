top
San Francisco Environment & Forest Defense Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism

No More Nukes & Dumping Tritium in the Pacifica Ocean! Action Speakout at SF Consulate

by Labor Video Projectt
Thu, Mar 14, 2024 11:36AM
On the 13th anniversary of the meltdowns of three Fukushima nuclear reactors a rally was held at the San Francisco Japanese consulate to protest the start-up of more nuclear plants, the dumping of 1.3 million tons of tritium water in the Pacifica and the militarization of Japan and the drive towards war with China.
On the 13th anniversary of the Fukushima earthquake and meltdown of three nuclear
reactors a rally was held at the San Francisco Japanese consulate on March 13, 2024.
Speakers opposed the dumping of millions of tons of tritium contaminated water and a
halt to the start-ups of nuclear plants. There are still over 800 tons of radiocative material
in the broken nuclear plants which TEPCO and the government have been unable to
remove. Some are saying it will take more than 30 years. The previous Abe government
had said to the Olympic International Committee that Fukushima had been decontaminated.
Speakers also addressed the increasing militarization of Japan with the United States
and encirclement of China.

The rally participants also opposed the continued operation of the Diablo Canyon nuclear plant by PG&E which California Governor Gavin Newsom and nearly the entire Democratic and Republican legislature supported paid for by the rate payers.

Additional Media:

No Dumping Of Radioactive Water Into Pacific Ocean At Fukushima Say Speakers At Japanese Consulate
https://youtu.be/C8FI7EvUtdE

Fukushima Radioactive Water Release is Set to Begin
https://countercurrents.org/2023/08/fukushima-radioactive-water-release-is-set-to-begin/?fbclid=IwAR2bdKsD1zdQ8SL1Iqv8wCNaioq1GSMx7FELcNP0Nnj2MJ2oUfzrIyb71pM

Fukushima 12 Years After Meltdowns & Radioactive Water Releases With Caitlin Stronell & Tsukuru Fors
https://youtu.be/Clc8y8Jlazo

The Fukushima Catastrophe Continues 12 Years After The Meltdowns
https://youtu.be/B2eFRryo_Vs

Shut Down All The NUKES! On The 12th Anniversary of Fukushima Action At SF Japanese Consulate
https://youtu.be/GhHXldlvFFc

Fukushima 2020 Olympics Nightmare: Is PM Abe Criminally Insane?
https://youtu.be/DUX0pcUQOMs

Tokyo 2020 The Radioactive Olympics With Dr. Alex Rosen Of IPPNW
https://youtu.be/t9rThrZWQ38

Toxic water level at Fukushima plant still not under control
http://www.asahi.com/ajw/articles/AJ201907280040.html

The Olympics, Fukushima, Capitalism & Creative Destruction
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q--d2iW4hic

Fukushima Never Again
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LU-Z4VLDGxU&t=2874s

Report From Fukushima And The Abe Government Expansion And Export Of Nuclear Plants
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=10weYriSSP8&t=34s

Japan’s Olympics Chief Faces Corruption Charges in France
https://www.nytimes.com/2019/01/11/world/europe/japan-olympics-corruption-tsunekazu-takeda.html

Olympics For Whom? Global Depression, the New Cold War, ​and the Rio de Janeiro Olympic Games
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JPAok-8koS0&t=162s

The Super Bowl, NFL, Capitalism and Sports: The Cost, The Politics, Privatization & The Game
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EDrxSLm1heI&t=58s

JPN Abe Gov Pushes 2020 Olympics To Contaminated Fukushima To Continue Cover-up
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sNPlstyFvmY&t=137s

This was initiated by
No Nukes Action
http://nonukesaction.wordpress.com/
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/UrECb202OYs
