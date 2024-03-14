On the 13th anniversary of the meltdowns of three Fukushima nuclear reactors a rally was held at the San Francisco Japanese consulate to protest the start-up of more nuclear plants, the dumping of 1.3 million tons of tritium water in the Pacifica and the militarization of Japan and the drive towards war with China.

On the 13th anniversary of the Fukushima earthquake and meltdown of three nuclearreactors a rally was held at the San Francisco Japanese consulate on March 13, 2024.Speakers opposed the dumping of millions of tons of tritium contaminated water and ahalt to the start-ups of nuclear plants. There are still over 800 tons of radiocative materialin the broken nuclear plants which TEPCO and the government have been unable toremove. Some are saying it will take more than 30 years. The previous Abe governmenthad said to the Olympic International Committee that Fukushima had been decontaminated.Speakers also addressed the increasing militarization of Japan with the United Statesand encirclement of China.The rally participants also opposed the continued operation of the Diablo Canyon nuclear plant by PG&E which California Governor Gavin Newsom and nearly the entire Democratic and Republican legislature supported paid for by the rate payers.This was initiated byNo Nukes ActionProduction of Labor Video Project