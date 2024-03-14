From the Open-Publishing Calendar
No More Nukes & Dumping Tritium in the Pacifica Ocean! Action Speakout at SF Consulate
On the 13th anniversary of the meltdowns of three Fukushima nuclear reactors a rally was held at the San Francisco Japanese consulate to protest the start-up of more nuclear plants, the dumping of 1.3 million tons of tritium water in the Pacifica and the militarization of Japan and the drive towards war with China.
Additional Media:
No Dumping Of Radioactive Water Into Pacific Ocean At Fukushima Say Speakers At Japanese Consulate
https://youtu.be/C8FI7EvUtdE
Fukushima Radioactive Water Release is Set to Begin
https://countercurrents.org/2023/08/fukushima-radioactive-water-release-is-set-to-begin/?fbclid=IwAR2bdKsD1zdQ8SL1Iqv8wCNaioq1GSMx7FELcNP0Nnj2MJ2oUfzrIyb71pM
Fukushima 12 Years After Meltdowns & Radioactive Water Releases With Caitlin Stronell & Tsukuru Fors
https://youtu.be/Clc8y8Jlazo
The Fukushima Catastrophe Continues 12 Years After The Meltdowns
https://youtu.be/B2eFRryo_Vs
Shut Down All The NUKES! On The 12th Anniversary of Fukushima Action At SF Japanese Consulate
https://youtu.be/GhHXldlvFFc
Fukushima 2020 Olympics Nightmare: Is PM Abe Criminally Insane?
https://youtu.be/DUX0pcUQOMs
Tokyo 2020 The Radioactive Olympics With Dr. Alex Rosen Of IPPNW
https://youtu.be/t9rThrZWQ38
Toxic water level at Fukushima plant still not under control
http://www.asahi.com/ajw/articles/AJ201907280040.html
The Olympics, Fukushima, Capitalism & Creative Destruction
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q--d2iW4hic
Fukushima Never Again
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LU-Z4VLDGxU&t=2874s
Report From Fukushima And The Abe Government Expansion And Export Of Nuclear Plants
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=10weYriSSP8&t=34s
Japan’s Olympics Chief Faces Corruption Charges in France
https://www.nytimes.com/2019/01/11/world/europe/japan-olympics-corruption-tsunekazu-takeda.html
Olympics For Whom? Global Depression, the New Cold War, and the Rio de Janeiro Olympic Games
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JPAok-8koS0&t=162s
The Super Bowl, NFL, Capitalism and Sports: The Cost, The Politics, Privatization & The Game
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EDrxSLm1heI&t=58s
JPN Abe Gov Pushes 2020 Olympics To Contaminated Fukushima To Continue Cover-up
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sNPlstyFvmY&t=137s
This was initiated by
No Nukes Action
http://nonukesaction.wordpress.com/
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/UrECb202OYs
