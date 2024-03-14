top
Palestine
Palestine
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 3/15/2024
Palestine San Francisco Anti-War

Ides of March: Pink Slip Pelosi for Supporting Genocide

sm_stencil4thumbnail.jpg
original image (640x564)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Friday, March 15, 2024
Time:
2:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Event Type:
Press Conference
Organizer/Author:
Cynthia Papermaster
Location Details:
Nancy Pelosi's house, 2640 Broadway, San Francisco
This "Ides of March" we are "Pink Slipping" Representative Nancy Pelosi for disregarding San Francisco voters and instead continuing to finance the Israeli genocide in Gaza with our tax dollars. Not only has Nancy Pelosi ignored her constituents, around 80% of whom support a ceasefire, she continues to vote billions more of our tax dollars for military aid to Israel to murder children and innocent civilians, accuses people urging a ceasefire of being manipulated by the Chinese government, and called ceasefire "Putin's message" on national television. Pelosi needs to retire; she's not fit to represent San Francisco any longer. CODEPINK says "no more money for genocide, release Palestinian prisoners and all hostages, allow aid to enter Gaza immediately, and end the Israeli apartheid and occupation. We support a free Palestine and an end to U.S. financial support for the Israeli genocide. We want our taxes to fund healthcare, affordable housing, education, clean energy and water, food security, elder and childcare, public transportation, living wages, elimination of student debt and a future free of war and suffering.
For more information: http://www.codepink.org
Added to the calendar on Thu, Mar 14, 2024 3:53AM
§
by Cynthia Papermaster
Thu, Mar 14, 2024 3:53AM
ceasefire_poster.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (1.6MB)
http://www.codepink.org
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$85.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code