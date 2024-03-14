Ides of March: Pink Slip Pelosi for Supporting Genocide

Date:

Friday, March 15, 2024

Time:

2:00 PM - 3:30 PM

Event Type:

Press Conference

Organizer/Author:

Cynthia Papermaster

Location Details:

Nancy Pelosi's house, 2640 Broadway, San Francisco

This "Ides of March" we are "Pink Slipping" Representative Nancy Pelosi for disregarding San Francisco voters and instead continuing to finance the Israeli genocide in Gaza with our tax dollars. Not only has Nancy Pelosi ignored her constituents, around 80% of whom support a ceasefire, she continues to vote billions more of our tax dollars for military aid to Israel to murder children and innocent civilians, accuses people urging a ceasefire of being manipulated by the Chinese government, and called ceasefire "Putin's message" on national television. Pelosi needs to retire; she's not fit to represent San Francisco any longer. CODEPINK says "no more money for genocide, release Palestinian prisoners and all hostages, allow aid to enter Gaza immediately, and end the Israeli apartheid and occupation. We support a free Palestine and an end to U.S. financial support for the Israeli genocide. We want our taxes to fund healthcare, affordable housing, education, clean energy and water, food security, elder and childcare, public transportation, living wages, elimination of student debt and a future free of war and suffering.